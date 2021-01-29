Lawless Marketing Giveaway Exclusively for ShowUp Attendees

Andre Lawless will be bringing his marketing firm to ShowUp and giving attendees a whole lot of knowledge at the virtual event. Plus, Lawless will be giving away a brand audit and half-day marketing workshop, each valued at more than $500.

The marketing expert’s brand audit is an in-depth analytical review of and report on a company’s current marketing channels, plans, programs or materials; his workshop is a collaborative strategic session “designed to provide a company with guidance related to their marketing areas that need the most attention.”

“If you’re going to ShowUp and need a fresh senior-level perspective on improving your marketing, I can help,” Lawless said. “Location-based amusement has been hit hard and everything about the way we do business has changed. If you have marketing questions or problems as you rebound for the new year, come meet up with me in the Lawless Marketing booth. I can’t wait until to reconnect with industry friends and colleagues and make new connections.” Reach him at [email protected].