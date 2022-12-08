Lava Island the Newest FEC in Billings, Montana

A couple in Billings, Mont., recently purchased the Sports Plex in the city, changing it into a 41,000-sq-ft. indoor family fun center called Lava Island, a Colorado-based company.

According to KULR, the new facility is scheduled to open in the spring and will include a trampoline park, large playground structures and a restaurant.

“We are thrilled to bring Lava Island to the families of Billings – and the entire region,” said co-general manager James Duncan. “Lava Island is a best-in-class entertainment facility and will be a great fit for Yellowstone County. With Montana’s long and often harsh winters, Lava Island will be just what families need to help kids stay active and warm.”

Learn more at www.lavaisland.com.