Launch to Open New Pensacola Location

Launch Family Entertainment is scheduled to open their 31,400-sq.-ft. location in Pensacola, Florida, on Nov. 14. The grand opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways like free jumping for a year for the first 150 guests.

“Pensacola represents an important addition to our growing Florida footprint and reflects our commitment to bringing a more comprehensive family entertainment experience to communities across the country,” said CEO Craig Erlich. “We’ve built Launch around the idea that families want more than a single attraction. They want a destination where they can spend time together, enjoy great food and create lasting memories.”

Local business operators John and Jeremy Reams will own and operate the new park, which has the brand’s signature trampolines, arcade entertainment and KRAVE restaurant.

See more at www.launchfamilyentertainment.com.