Launch Family Entertainment opened a new 40,000-sq.-ft. park in Riverdale, New Jersey, on Nov. 21. The first 150 guests at the grand-opening ceremony received free jumping for an entire year.

“Excitement surrounding the opening of Launch Riverdale has been tremendous, with the community’s enthusiasm driving a new Launch record for event bookings secured before opening,” said Ashish Kumar, who owns and operates the franchise location along with Manan Patel. “Now officially open, the team is excited to welcome guests, celebrate special moments and create awesome memories with the Riverdale community.”