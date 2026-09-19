Launch Opens Locations in Florida and New Jersey

Launch Family Entertainment will open up a pair of centers next month. One in Pensacola, Florida, is expected to welcome guests on Oct. 16, while another in Riverdale, New Jersey, is slated to open Oct. 30.

The 31,400-sq.-ft. Florida location will feature attractions for guests of all ages, including trampolines, duckpin bowling, a ninja course, arcade games and the brand’s signature KRAVE restaurant-bar. The 40,000-sq.-ft. New Jersey location will have even more attractions, including Valo Motion’s ValoArena.

“Launch has evolved well beyond the traditional trampoline park model into a comprehensive entertainment destination that brings attractions, food and beverage, and social experiences together under one roof,” said CEO Craig Erlich. “As we continue to grow nationwide, our focus remains on creating destinations that deliver a complete entertainment experience for guests of all ages.”

Learn more at www.launchfamilyentertainment.com.