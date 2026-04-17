Launch Opening May 1 in Arlington

A new Launch Family Entertainment location in Arlington, Texas, is slated to open on May 1, the company reported.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Launch Entertainment to Arlington and bring families a destination where fun and connection come together,” said CEO Craig Erlich. “Our mission has always been to create experiences that strengthen communities, and this new park represents exactly that. It’s a place where families can celebrate, play, and make new memories.”

Hemanth Kumar, the president of Zion Capital Management, is leading the Arlington location alongside partners Eesha Kumar, Karthik Krishnamoorthy and Daiva Polimetla.

If you’re thinking about getting a venue of your own, visit www.launchfamilyentertainment.com/franchise.