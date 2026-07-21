Launch Entertainment Intros Small Park Model

Launch Family Entertainment has been working hard in the first half of 2026 to advance their strategic growth with the introduction of a smaller-format park model, which they said is “designed to provide franchisees with greater flexibility when evaluating real estate opportunities.”

They added that the format “allows the brand to enter a broader range of markets while maintaining the attractions, hospitality offerings and guests experience that define the Launch concept.”

“During the first half of 2026, we continued to execute our growth strategy by entering competitive markets with experienced operators who share our commitment to operational excellence and exceptional guest experiences,” said CEO Craig Erlich.

“The momentum we’ve built reflects the strength of our business model, the dedication of our operators and the increasing demand for high-quality entertainment destinations. We look forward to building on our current growth trajectory throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.”

Learn more at www.launchfamilyentertainment.com.