Latest Semnox Installs: GameTime, Full Tilt & Flippers

Semnox has been quite busy lately making installations of their redemption kiosks and other cashless solutions. A few recent venues they’ve enhanced are GameTime in Miami, Full Tilt Arcade & Pinball in LaPorte, Ind., and Flippers Cinema and Arcade in Hollywood, Fla.

At GameTime, Semnox rolled out some redemption prize kiosks. “We had a positive shift in guest behavior when we implemented the self-service kiosks for game card purchases, so adding the redemption kiosks just made sense,” said GameTime owner Mike Abecassis.

For Full Tilt, Semnox implemented RFID-based debit card systems, the LuminOS reader for tap-to-play functionality, a POS system and an all-in-one kiosk with a game card dispenser. One of the co-owners of the arcade, Ben Konowitz, said of the installation: “My business partner and I have full-time jobs outside our new arcade venture, so time management has been imperative to the success of our business.”

Flippers went from a coin-operated game room to full card capability thanks to Semnox. They provided their Parafait suite of solutions, including kiosks and RFID readers. The owner Jeff Condon noted, “The new upgrades not only streamline our operations, but they also provide our customers with a more personalized and interactive experience.” To learn more, go to www.semnox.com.