Latest AMI Giveaway Honors Motörhead

AMI’s newest giveaway – their first of 2022 – will allow one lucky fan to win a prize pack from the British heavy metal band Motörhead. The contest runs from Jan. 7-19 and can be entered via the AMI Music app or at an AMI jukebox.

The winner will receive the band’s latest “Best of” collection, Everything Louder Forever, on four LPs. The set contains 42 songs that span their career, from B-sides and deep cuts to mega hits like “Ace of Spades” and “Killed By Death.”

Also included in the pack is a new hardcover book – Motörhead: Fast & Loose: Snapshots from the Graham Mitchell Archive, 1977-1982. Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.