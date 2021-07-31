Trending
Latest AMI Giveaway Honors Aretha Franklin

AMI’s latest contest features the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The giveaway, open through Aug. 11 via the AMI Music app or on any participating AMI jukebox, includes two versions of the new box set ARETHA, along with a limited-edition print.

The company says the new career-spanning box set is available in a 4-CD and digital collection featuring 81 tracks, including 19 previously unreleased alternate versions, demos, rarities and live performances, and a 2-LP highlights version.

Music lovers are encouraged to check out a special playlist featuring Aretha Franklin that’s available for a limited time. Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.

