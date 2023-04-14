Latest AMI Giveaway Features Metallica

AMI Entertainment’s latest contest offers fans of the band Metallica a chance to win new music and merchandise celebrating 72 Seasons, an album released on April 14.

The prize includes the new album on vinyl, a Metallica logo hoodie and three exclusive T-shirts representing their latest singles. Fans can enter now through April 26 via the AMI Music app on iOS or Android, as well as at any participating AMI jukebox.

Metallica formed in Los Angeles in 1981. This latest record is their 11th studio album (six of them debuted on the Billboard 200 chart). For more information about the giveaway, visit www.amientertainment.net.