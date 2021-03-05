Latest AMI Giveaway Features AC/DC

AMI Entertainment’s latest contest, open through March 17, features the newest release from the iconic band AC/DC. Music fans can enter using the AMI Music app (on iOS and Android) or on any participating AMI jukebox.

The grand-prize winner will receive a branded power bank keychain and three variations of the band’s latest release, Power Up – on standard black vinyl, as a softpack CD, and on CD as part of a limited-edition deluxe lightbox that blasts out the opening bars of Shot in the Dark at the press of a button.

For a limited time, AMI jukeboxes will also be featuring an AC/DC playlist highlighting their biggest hits throughout the years. Visit your nearest AMI jukebox or www.amientertainment.com for more information.