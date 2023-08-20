Last Level Bar and Games Offers Wide Selection

The new Last Level Bar and Games in Fenton, Mich., opened July 21 and features not only arcades and pinball, but board games, console games and even bocce ball.

“We’re just excited to bring stuff to Fenton,” owner Edward McNulty told WNEM. The arcade has 30 games, most of which are set to free play aside from some on quarters or tokens. While it’s mainly an ‘80s and ‘90s retro-themed arcade, there’s also newer machines.

“One of my favorite machines that I’m excited for, we have a Killer Queen cabinet that’s just the second cab in Michigan,” McNulty said.