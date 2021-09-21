Last Chance to Save Cash on IAAPA Expo

If you’re planning to attend IAAPA Expo in Orlando, now is the time to save money on registration. The organization says you can save up to 40% by registering by tomorrow, Sept. 23. Click here to register.

The conference will run from Nov. 15-18 and the trade show will run from Nov. 16-19. Registration discounts apply to large groups of 15 or more. Contact [email protected] for more information on that.

This year, IAAPA Expo is offering its in-person event for the first time since 2019, but due to continuing Covid travel restrictions, they added a new virtual component as well for those unable to head to Orlando. Learn more at www.iaapa.org.