Last Call: Foundations July 14-15 in Nashville

Foundations Entertainment University is coming up – set for July 14-15 in Nashville at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The two-day event’s highlight is a back-of-house tour of Hooky Entertainment, a new cinema entertainment center at Nashville Yards.

The company’s CEO, Charlie Tiantawach, will share his views on what it takes to develop and operate a premium brand within a major metropolitan market.

Also, you still have time to book at the host hostel for the preferred rate of $195 per night (click here to do so).

To register and learn more about why 3,000-plus have attended the event in the past 25 years, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.