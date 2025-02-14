Last Call for AEI Early Bird Registration

Early registration for Amusement Expo ends today, Feb. 17, so hurry, hurry, hurry and secure your spot (and savings) now. Click here to be directed to registration on the Amusement Expo website.

Discounted hotel rates have already ended at Resorts World Las Vegas. However, the block at the Westgate is open through Feb. 20. Click here to learn more about event housing.

Amusement Expo’s educational sessions run March 17-18, and the trade show is held March 19-20, so we’re only a month away from the big event!

Check the event’s website for updated details and further information: www.amusementexpo.org.