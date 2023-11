Lasertron has won a first-place IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product for their latest Krazy Darts attraction, which was introduced earlier this year.

The award was in the “Patron Participation Ride/Attraction” category. Be sure to click here to read the RePlay profile on the attraction from our September issue.

To learn more about Krazy Darts and the company’s other attractions, contact Ann Kessler at [email protected], call 305-257-3930 or visit www.laser-tron.com.