LASERTRON’s Krazy Arrowz Wins IAAPA Brass Ring

Krazy Arrowz, the new digital-live archery experience from LASERTRON, won an IAAPA Brass Ring Award at the recent trade show.

“We had people lining up to play Krazy Arrowz all day long,” said Jim Kessler, the CEO and owner of LASERTRON. “Everyone’s comment was about how much fun it was to play.”

The company says the attraction “fuses live archery with fast-paced digital gameplay.” It uses real arrows that players fire at a massive target area. Players can test their skills and strategy on more than 15 games – from competitive team battles to trivia challenges.

Learn more by going to www.laser-tron.com or contact Ann Kessler at 305-257-3930.