Lasertron’s Jim Kessler Talks Epidemic of Loneliness

Jim Kessler, co-owner of Lasertron, recently published on the company website a post called “The Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation” and queried: “Can out-of-home entertainment venues be designed to significantly reduce loneliness and isolation?”

He expressed opinions on ways the answer could be “yes” and ways it could be “no.” (You can click here to read the full article.)

In part, Kessler wrote: “Socializing is not easy for many people and that is why out-of-home entertainment operators have to make it as easy as possible for people to connect while they are in our venues.

“We need to provide our guests with experiences that make it easy for them to gather face to face with people they know as well as making it significantly easier for our guests to meet new people.”