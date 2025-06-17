LASERTRON with New Krazy Axes Games

LASERTRON will be in booth #1321 at the upcoming Bowl Expo, July 1-2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The company says they’ll be introducing their newest games and the up-to-date version of Krazy Axes, their VIP-style axe throwing experience, which was designed to maximize guests’ ability to socialize.

“This new version features significant software and hardware upgrades, which will enable a wider variety of gaming options, including improved graphics, animations, sound effects and play by play announcements,” said the company’s co-owner Ann Kessler. “Players will also be able to adjust the skill level and game variables to suit their preferences.”

Lasertron will also have an updated version of Krazy Darts, which features their new centralized gaming console, improved seating layout, new updated dartboard panels, new pre-manufactured and custom lane divider options and multiple new games.

To learn more, contact Ann Kessler at 305-257-3930 or [email protected].