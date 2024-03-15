Lasertron with Award-Winning (And Award-Nominated) Krazy Darts

Lasertron is bringing their latest hit attraction Krazy Darts to the Bar & Restaurant Expo from March 19-20 in Las Vegas.

Featuring a 98” diagonal target board with automatic scoring, the Krazy Darts attraction now comes with more than 20 games and multiple skill level settings for each game. “It is truly a one-of-a-kind social gaming experience,” the company says.

Those attending the nearby Amusement Expo who would like to visit Lasertron’s booth at the Bar & Restaurant Expo can reach out to Ann Kessler ([email protected]) for discounted passes.

The Lasertron attraction won an IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in November and is also a finalist in the Bar & Restaurant Expo’s Supplier Awards.

The company recently installed four additional Krazy Darts in their Buffalo, N.Y., venue (they’re now at a total of six); they also operate seven at their Rochester, N.Y., location. Visit www.lasertron.com for more details.