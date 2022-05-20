Lasertron Installs Interactive Arena at Spare Time in Iowa

Spare Time Entertainment’s new Cedar Rapids location now has its very own LED Interactive Arena from laser tag maker Lasertron.

The company said it worked closely with Spare Time’s director of amusements Jon Erdman and president Tim Corley, who took time to visit Lasertron’s entertainment center in Rochester, N.Y.

“The opportunity to visit Lasertron in Rochester really introduced us to new operational efficiencies and helped us improve our operations overall,” Erdman said. “We really love the look of the all-LED arena and having the glass doors and windows allows our guests to see inside the arena and watch games in progress, which is clearly a big appeal and we believe is helping to drive traffic.”

