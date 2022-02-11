Lasertron Installs Axe, Laser Tag Attractions

Lasertron recently made an axe throwing installation as well as a laser tag installation. Their high-end axe throwing experience went into Q-Zar in Carle Place, N.Y., and their LED Interactive Arena went into Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Fla.

Lasertron has worked with the owners of the new entertainment center Q-Zar for 13 years (owners Joe D’ Aminco, Ryan D’Amico and Randy Wasserman also own Laser Bounce). Lasertron was tasked with putting in four LED axe throwing lanes that boast 20 games. They also have the company’s laser tag system.

At Seminole Lanes, Lasertron installed its LED Interactive Arena and LT-12.9 Game System for the family-owned company that started back in 1957. To learn more, contact Ann Kessler at 305-257-3930 or [email protected]. Visit them online at www.laser-tron.com.