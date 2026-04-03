LASERTRON Installs 29 Krazy Darts Lanes

In just four months, LASERTRON partnered with 10 locations to put in a total of 29 of their Krazy Darts lanes. “This coast-to-coast expansion solidifies Krazy Darts as the premier real steel-tipped dart game for entertainment centers, boutique bistros and hospitality venues,” the company said.

The new locations included Hooky’s (Nashville and Waxahachie, Texas), The Putt Club (East Peoria, Illinois), Vibe In (Fresno, California), ADK Karting (Queensbury, New York), Tee and Timber (Fremont, California), Gallery Billiards (Newburgh, New York), High Tides and Good Vibes (Surf City, North Carolina), King’s (Franklin, Tennessee), and Pirate’s Cove (Havre De Grace, Maryland).

The company added that the recent surge in installations “reflects the growing demand for eatertainment experiences that blend high-margin, tech-driven attractions with classic social competition.”

Email [email protected] to learn more about the attraction.