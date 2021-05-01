Lasertron Hosting In-Person Conference May 18-19

Seats are filling up fast for the first in-person Lasertron conference in more than a year. Click here to reserve your seats for the free event, held May 18-19 at the newest Lasertron center in Rochester, N.Y.

Topics of the 2-day conference include team building, developing the right knowledge and experience, providing the right tools to succeed and other leadership and management-focused discussions. From an operational side of things, the conference will detail site selection for new operators, entertainment center layout, marketing and sales, guest service and more.

Click here to see the event’s full itinerary or visit www.lasertron.us. Contact Ann Kessler for more information at [email protected] or 800-897-8766 ext. 314.