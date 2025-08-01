LASERTRON Continues Summertime Installations

The busy team at LASERTRON has been placing their Krazy Darts and Krazy Axes attractions all over lately.

Bowlocity Entertainment Center in Rochester, Minnesota, had two Krazy Darts lanes installed, adding to their duckpin bowling-arcade setup; DiXtrAction Centre in Quebec had six Krazy Darts lanes installed (the company also operates LASERTRON’s LT-12 Game System and LED Arena for laser tag); and 810 Entertainment in Sterling, Virginia, will soon open up with a more than 5,000-sq.-ft. LED Arena, three Krazy Darts lanes and four lanes of Krazy Axes.

A new bow and arrow shooting attraction, Krazy Arrowz, has also been introduced. “Bowling centers are looking for new and engaging attractions to diversify their entertainment mix,” said Jim Kessler, CEO of LASERTRON. “Krazy Darts, Krazy Axes, and our new Krazy Arrowz are the perfect fit – they’re fun, social, and deliver a truly modern guest experience.” Visit www.lasertron.com to learn more.