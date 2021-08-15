Lasertron Conference Sept. 14-15 in New York

Save the dates! Lasertron’s next conference is set for Sept. 14-15 at their Rochester, New York location. Click here to reserve your seats. There is no fee for the conference and signing up takes just a few minutes.

The 2-day event features operator panels and speakers, the chance to network with other successful operators and much more. You can even try your hand at axe throwing with Lasertron’s latest attraction, which gamifies axe throwing.

“After attending the conference, I see how and why Lasertron is above all other laser tag experiences and operations that we’ve seen,” said recent participant Cynthia Anderson.

Learn more for yourself at www.lasertron.us and www.laser-tron.com.