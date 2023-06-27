Lasertron Adds More Krazy Darts to Facility

Lasertron reports that they are now operating their first two Krazy Darts social gaming experiences at their Buffalo, N.Y., venue. The attraction features a 98” diagonal target board, automatic scoring, 15 initial games and multiple skill level settings.

The company will install seven additional Krazy Darts at their Rochester, N.Y., location in August along with eight more of their axe throwing lanes, five billiard tables, two foosball tables and two ping pong tables.

Krazy Darts uses a high-quality laser projector to create the target displays and has recognizable, easy to understand games as part of the package. Learn more by contacting Lasertron’s Ann Kessler at [email protected] or visit www.lasertron.com for more info.