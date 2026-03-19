LASERTRON Adds Krazy Darts to The Putt Club

The Putt Club in East Peoria, Illinois, recently got a Krazy Darts attraction from LASERTRON, thanks to a referral from George McAuliffe of Pinnacle Entertainment.

“The team at The Putt Club had a clear vision: they wanted to take their guest experience to the next level,” said Ann Kessler, sales advisor at LASERTRON. “By integrating Krazy Darts and duckpin bowling, they’ve created a multi-dimensional social gaming hub that keeps guests coming back for more than just golf. We are incredibly proud to be part of their journey.”

Added Anezka Schreader, director of technology for the company: “The response from the East Peoria community has been great and they love the new, vibrant and engaging atmosphere the new attractions have added to the Putt Club.”

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