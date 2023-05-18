Laserforce Welcomes The Edge

The Edge, a massive 85,000-sq.-ft. facility in Belleville, Ill., is now home of Laserforce’s Gen8 Battlesuits (a whopping 62 of them). At 14,000 sq. ft., the facility’s multi-level laser tag arena purports to be the largest in the world. The venue also has go-karts, bowling, VR and a cinema.

Laserforce recently reported a couple of other new locations – one of which is Strike Wollongong Central in Australia.

Flip Out Castle Hill, another Australian location, has also recently installed Laserforce equipment. That facility has a parkour arena, dodgeball, running walls and more. Additional information is available at www.laserforcetag.com.