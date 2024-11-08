Laserforce to Feature Laser Tag, Pixel Games

Laserforce will be at IAAPA in booth #4075 with the latest in laser tag equipment. There, you’ll be able to get a demo of their Brass Ring Award-winning system.

They’ll also feature their Redemption Rewards arcade integration, which they say has “proven to be wildly popular among owners who are looking to maximize their laser tag attraction revenue.”

You can also visit nearby booth #4078, where they’ve partnered with Square Entertainment to introduce Pixel Games – an interactive game floor that offers a small footprint, attendant-free gaming experience.

Click here to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company before, during or after the show, or visit www.laserforcetag.com.