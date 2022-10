Laserforce will be in booth #2878 at IAAPA Expo promoting what they say is the world’s first redemption laser tag experience.

“Offering your players a rewarding experience that can be turned into real prizes in your arcade redemption is the laser tag feature you’ve been waiting for,” the company said.

