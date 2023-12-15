Laserforce Moves to New Global HQ in Queensland

Laserforce has been recently settling into their new global headquarters at the Bridgemark Centre in Murarrie, Queensland, Australia, the company shared.

Having outgrown their previous space, they noted that the new space is “nearly double the size of our previous global HQ and will include an immense dedicated space for production and testing, modern office suites and storage facilities.”

The company added: “We are sad to say goodbye to our historic Laserforce headquarters, but we are excited to continue on our journey of growth. It is Laserforce International’s goal to be the industry leader in laser tag technology, and our latest upgrade will give us the opportunity to push the limits of laser tag even further.”

They ask Australian and New Zealand operators to contact your Laserforce rep for the new office shipping information. Their website is www.laserforcetag.com.