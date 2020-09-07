Laserforce Makes BPAA “Smart Buy” Program

The longtime laser tag equipment manufacturer Laserforce International recently noted its inclusion in BPAA’s Smart Buy program, which highlights the association’s commitment to certain vendors and suppliers.

The Smart Buy program allows BPAA member centers to work with companies like Laserforce to get discounts and rates normally only made available to large chains.

“This speaks to the reputation, robustness and reliability of our Laserforce equipment,” said the company’s Jason Wallace. “Over 360 operating locations around the world enjoy the many benefits of Laserforce. BPAA members will be able to unlock new revenue streams in their centers.” For more information on the Smart Buy program, visit www.bpaa.com/Benefit-Information/Smart-Buy/General-Partners. Contact Nancy Rockhill at [email protected].