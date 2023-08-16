Laserforce Installs New Systems Around the World

The upgrade is complete at Don’s Kids Kastle at Riverside Resort in Laughlin, Nev. That’s the latest Gen7 to Gen8 laser tag switch implemented from the team at Laserforce. The company shared that the facility also offers an arcade, bowling and a rock wall, among other attractions.

Laserforce has been installing its products outside of the U.S. recently as well, including their first location in Indonesia at Game Master Bandung.

They also added their latest Gen8 system to Playsquare in Bangkok; it’s their second location in the Thai capital and is a family-friendly experience in a space-themed arena. Learn more at www.laserforcetag.com.