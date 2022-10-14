Laserforce Installs Gen8 at Laser Fun Zone

Laserforce recently announced that Laser Fun Zone made the swap to the company’s Gen8 system.

The Gen8 Infinity is built on the Gen7 platform and expands on its readability and robustness with numerous design improvements, the company says, including a slimmer profile, 360-degree independent hit zones and more.

Laser Fun Zone, located in Lacey, Wash., is a state-of-the-art laser tag arena with more than 4,200-sq.-ft. of excitement, adventure and fun – including an arcade.

