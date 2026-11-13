Laserforce in Booth S2881 with Award-Winning Gen8

Be sure to stop by the Laserforce booth, S2881, this week at IAAPA. The company will be exhibiting their Gen8 laser tag system, which previously won an IAAPA Brass Ring Award.

The company has more than 400 active operators worldwide and “brings proven technology and decades of experience to your next opening or upgrade.” Their latest, Gen8 Fusion, is a phaser-only system that doesn’t require vests.

Chris Epstein, the company’s rep in the Americas, will be among the team at the show to discuss your center’s needs. Reach him at [email protected].