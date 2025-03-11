Trending
RePlay Magazine
Laserforce in Booth #1649

Also at the coming AEI 2025 is Laserforce (booth #1649). The company will have their latest laser tag technology available to demo.

The company also recently welcomed Crown Sports Center (Fruitland, Md.), Space Magic (Aurich, Germany) and Andy B’s (Tulsa, Okla.) into the Laserforce family.

Regarding the Andy B’s installation, Laserforce said: “This partnership brings the high-energy excitement of Laserforce to their already impressive lineup, providing guests with even more ways to have fun.”

Learn more at www.laserforcetag.com.

