Laserforce in Booth #115

Laserforce, the official “smart buy” laser tag partner of the BPAA, will be showing off their system in booth #115 at Bowl Expo. Their Pixel Games attendant-free attraction will also be on display.

The company’s business development officer Chris Epstein previously sat down with BPAA’s Bowling University to share some industry insight “about why laser tag and bowling centers are a perfect pairing.”

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Click here to learn more about their partnership with BPAA and visit www.laserforcetag.com to see all their offerings.