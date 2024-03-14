Laserforce Gets Into Vegas Spirit Ahead of Expo

Are you gambling on the performance of your laser tag attraction every year? That’s what the team at Laserforce wants to know ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for Amusement Expo, where they’ll be on the floor in booth #1953.

“Is your projected revenue being bogged down by vest downtime and slow, cumbersome repairs?” they continued. “Stop by our booth to learn why so many entertainment brands are swapping to Laserforce as their preferred laser tag partner.”

Last year, they rolled out their new fitness tracking feature for Gen8 SUP customers. Be sure to ask more about that at the show.

Click here to contact the company or visit www.laserforcetag.com for more details.