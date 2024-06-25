Laserforce Gen8 System, More Coming to Expo

With the event held just an hour outside of their Loveland, Colo., headquarters, Laserforce USA will be at Bowl Expo in full force. The company will exhibit their Gen8 system and much more in booth #865.

“We’re inviting all owners and operators who might be interested upgrading their current system or interested in the power of laser tag in their bowling center to get and exclusive look at Laserforce USA’s flagship arena,” the company said, noting their setup offers “three stories of immersive battles and living arena targets.”

Email [email protected] to get more details ahead of the show.