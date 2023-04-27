Laserforce Expands Globally

Laserforce recently announced their first site in Israel, called Full Games Israel, which features the company’s award-winning Gen8 laser tag system.

The company also noted that Germany’s World of Laser Kaiserslautern Barbarossastraße, the largest laser tag arena in the city, made the switch to Laserforce. The facility actually has two separate arenas that use different theming – both now powered by Laserforce.

“We know that there are several options out there when selecting a laser tag manufacturer,” the company said. “That’s why we feel honored every single time a business chooses to partner with Laserforce for their commercial laser tag business.”

Learn more at www.laserforcetag.com.