Laserforce Exhibiting at IAAPA, Touts Recent Installations

Laserforce will be at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Nov. 18-21 in booth #2878. They’ll have their Gen8 Infinity system on demonstration.

Always adding new locations, the company recently welcomed Grand Station Entertainment in College Station, Texas. In addition to their new Laserforce laser tag arena and system, they have an arcade, bowling, mini-golf and more.

Globally, they’ve been a part of the grand openings for Challenge Arena in Wangen, Switzerland; Giga Live in Brandenburg, Germany; and Kiddo Smartplay in Bucharest, Romania.

