Laserforce Completes Gen8 Installation at Fun and Games

Laserforce’s Gen8 Infinity laser tag is now available at Fun and Games, an arcade that has been operating for nearly 50 years in Framingham, Mass.

“We know that there are several options out there when selecting a laser tag manufacturer,” the company shared. “That’s why we feel honored every single time a business chooses to partner with Laserforce for their commercial laser tag business. Thank you for putting your trust in Laserforce International and welcome to family.”

Fun and Games opened in 1974. You can learn more at www.gamesandgolf.com. For information on Laserforce, visit www.laserforcetag.com.