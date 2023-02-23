Laserforce Announces FEC University Conference

Laserforce will host their FEC University Network (FUN) Conference from May 16-18 in Loveland, Colo. The event will feature keynote speaker Craig Buster, a Brass Ring Award-winner for Top FEC of the World in 2022.

The FUN Conference is an opportunity to learn from leaders of the FEC industry. It features a variety of sponsors from across the industry who will be on hand to share their decades of experience. Laserforce, Funovation and Escape Theory are among the companies.

The event will be held at the LLT Fun Center. Click here to register or visit www.fecfun.com.