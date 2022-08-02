Laserforce Adds Three International Sites

In its end-of-July newsletter, Laserforce welcomed a trio of centers to its family of centers operating their equipment.

Quasar Norwich in the U.K., a 5,000-sq.-ft. standalone laser tag center upgraded Quasar to Laserforce’s Gen7 battlesuits and report that players are already enjoying Laserforce’s archive of game modes like Zombies vs Survivors.

Lasertag Tension in Munich, Germany, has upgraded to Laserforce’s Gen8 system. The large, multi-attraction site boasts fun such as paint ball, mini golf and escape rooms in addition to laser tag featuring 50 Laserforce Gen8 battlesuits.

Finally, Shepparton, Australia’s Fun Planet has upgraded to Laserforce’s Gen8 for its 3-story laser tag arena. The location also offers a catalog of great attractions such as rock climbing, kart racing and mini-golf in addition to a large selection of arcade games.

For more about Laserforce, visit the company’s website at www.laserforcetag.com.