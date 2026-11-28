New live leaderboards from Laserforce give operators “more ways to celebrate players, build community and inspire repeat visits,” the company says.

The addition also pairs naturally with their new TAP (Touch Activated Profiles) memberships. “With TAP, a guest can create a player profile simply by tapping an RFID card against the front of a Gen8 vest,” the company explained. “The system automatically assigns a temporary codename and links the profile to the card – all without registration forms, account setup or staff assistance.”