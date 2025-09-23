Laser Tag Tourney Raises Funds for Epilepsy Foundation

Laser tag players from across six states recently participated in Tag 4 A Cause, helping to raise more than $1,100 for the Epilepsy Foundation. The event was part of the September Laser Storm regional draft tournament held at Skyway Laser Storm in Warren, Ohio.

The fundraiser was organized by laser tag blogger Laurie Jean Britton. “When laser tag players participate in tournaments there is a strong sense of community,” she explained. “Supporting a great cause like the Epilepsy Foundation is something we can all get behind while at the same time enjoying the laser tag that brings us all together.”