Laser Tag Day: March 28

The Laser Tag Museum will celebrate the 11th annual International Laser Tag Day on March 28, honoring the 40th anniversary of the creation of the laser tag industry.

It will be 40 years ago since the very first commercial laser tag arena game Photon was released. The game’s developer, George A. Carter III, made it along with technical engineer James Dooley and held a grand opening for their arena on March 28, 1984 in Dallas.

Click here to head to their website, www.lasertagmuseum.com, where you can download their free and printable Laser Tag Day poster. (They also have a link to an economical print service for them.) By the way, Laurie Jean Britton, the avid laser tag player and aficionado – TiviaChickLovesLaserTag.com – is the new caretaker of the museum’s collection. In a call to RePlay, she said she’s excited about upcoming virtual exhibits and a reworked website. While her stewardship is new, she said it’s too early to speak to a future physical location for the collection, she hopes that will be possible. More to come on that.

This year’s Laser Tag Convention education program has been folded in with the regular Amusement Expo slate of sessions. Britton will be moderating roundtable discussion featuring laser tag operators who will share what they’ve learned in their decades of operation. To learn more about that seminar and others, go to www.amusementexpo.org.