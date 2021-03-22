Laser Tag Day Celebrated March 28

International Laser Tag Day, celebrated since 2014, is on March 28 and the Laser Tag Museum will be recognizing all major manufacturers in the industry.

“We’ve chosen to showcase every major North American laser tag company as a sign of solidarity for our beloved industry,” said Laser Tag Museum curator Erik Guthrie. “Each of these companies have banded together to ensure the survivability of laser tag.”

The Laser Tag Museum also created a “We’re all in this together” 2021 poster being made available at no cost to any laser tag location to display on the industry’s special day. Learn more at www.lasertagmuseum.com.